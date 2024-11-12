Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.37 and its 200-day moving average is $318.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.