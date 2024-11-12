Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises 3.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

