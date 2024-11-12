Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.