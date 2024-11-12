Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 933.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,494 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $992.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

