Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in General American Investors by 122.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in General American Investors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

About General American Investors

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

