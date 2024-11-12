Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,684 Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 392,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 233,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDST opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

