Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Globalink Investment by 2,250.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Globalink Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,266 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLLI stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

