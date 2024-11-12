Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

