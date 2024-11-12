Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 278.0% from the October 15th total of 104,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 166,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.24. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.