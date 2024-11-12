Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 12,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 347,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,142. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

