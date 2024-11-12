Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

