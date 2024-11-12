Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
Shares of YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.