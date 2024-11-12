YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Trading Up 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of YETI opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.