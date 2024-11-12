YHN Acquisition I Limited Announces Separate Trading of Ordinary Shares and Rights

YHN Acquisition I Limited, a company listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol YHNAU, revealed in a press release that starting November 8, 2024, holders of the public units offered by the company can opt to trade the ordinary shares and rights enclosed in those units separately.

The separation of these units was officially disclosed on November 6, 2024, indicating that holders will have the ability to trade ordinary shares and rights individually from November 8, 2024 onwards. The Nasdaq Global Market will facilitate the separate trading, with the ordinary shares and rights having the trading symbols “YHNA” and “YHNAR” respectively. For those units that remain undivided, they will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “YHNAU.”

Investors holding these units who wish to partake in separate trading should coordinate with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, acting as the company’s transfer agent, to divide the units into ordinary shares and rights.

These units were initially issued by YHN Acquisition I Limited through an underwritten offering, with Lucid Capital Markets, LLC serving as the exclusive book-running manager. The Securities and Exchange Commission declared a registration statement covering these securities effective on September 17, 2024, with the offering exclusively conducted through a prospectus available upon request from Lucid Capital Markets, LLC.

This update contained forward-looking statements, outlining risks and uncertainties associated with separating the units and trading of ordinary shares and rights independently.

Investors are advised that this press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the mentioned securities, and any trading should comply with the appropriate laws and regulations.

For further information, investors can contact YHN Acquisition I Limited at their principal office in Hong Kong, attention to the Chief Executive Officer, Satoshi Tominaga via email at [email protected].

The company has not specified any plans to revise or update the information at this time.

YHN Acquisition I Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. YHN Acquisition I Limited operates as a subsidiary of YHN Partners I Limited.

