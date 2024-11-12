Zacks Research Predicts PACCAR’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.82.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $87.58 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank grew its position in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

