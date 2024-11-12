Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 6.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $169,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $403.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $404.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

