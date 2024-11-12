Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.