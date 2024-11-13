10,926 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,926 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 654,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 846,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of TMHC opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

