1,794 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.8% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,838. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 318.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

