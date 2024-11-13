180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 77.1% in October

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 28.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

