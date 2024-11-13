2,000 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total value of $497,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,162.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

