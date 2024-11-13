254 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock by 219.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,036.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $658.14 and a 12 month high of $1,068.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $956.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

