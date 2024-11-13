26,900 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CarGurus by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. B. Riley lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,740.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

