27,792 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 646.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

