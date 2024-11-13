56,490 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 51,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

