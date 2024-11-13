646 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $110,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 47.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 2.8 %

RH stock traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,672. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1-year low of $212.43 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RH

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.