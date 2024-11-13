Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of FAX opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
