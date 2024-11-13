abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FCO stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,636. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

