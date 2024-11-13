Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,123. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

