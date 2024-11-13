Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,537. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

