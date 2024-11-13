Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,537. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
