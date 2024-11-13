Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACXP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,404. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

