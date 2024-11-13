Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 10900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Adamera Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Adamera Minerals
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adamera Minerals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.