Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 10900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Adamera Minerals

About Adamera Minerals

In other news, Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

