ADAPTHEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTSPLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. – November 5, 2024 – AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

