ADC Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Amendments to Capital Structure in Special Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA recently held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 11, 2024. During the meeting, all proposals presented to the shareholders were approved, marking a significant development for the company’s future direction.

One of the key proposals, Proposal #1, involved approving amendments to Article 4a of the company’s articles of association to increase the capital range. Shareholders resoundingly supported this proposal, with 52,359,308 votes for, 9,026,049 votes against, and 60,023 abstentions. This decision reflects the confidence in the company’s strategic growth plans.

Additionally, Proposal #2 centered around approving amendments to Article 4c of the articles of association to expand the company’s conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions, and other purposes. This proposal also garnered strong shareholder support, with 52,348,342 votes for, 9,041,603 votes against, and 55,435 abstentions.

Following the affirmative votes, the amendments to ADC Therapeutics’ articles of association were deemed effective. A vital document detailing the company’s current articles of association is attached as Exhibit 3.1, which gives further insight into the changes made during the special meeting.

In compliance with Section 9.01 of the Financial Statements and Exhibits, the company has provided the necessary exhibits related to the meeting. These include the Articles of Association of ADC Therapeutics SA along with the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The official report was signed on behalf of ADC Therapeutics SA by Peter J. Graham, the Chief Legal Officer, on November 13, 2024, finalizing the outcomes of the special meeting. This positive vote outcome reflects the continued shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and future growth prospects.

