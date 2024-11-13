Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 29th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 215,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,606. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In other news, VP Tony Huang bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,032. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $42,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,779.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Huang purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,032. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,264 shares of company stock valued at $217,298.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

