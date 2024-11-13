AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Reduced by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 392,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

