AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.81 ($0.13). Approximately 283,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,983,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.03.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($57,907.61). Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

