Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the October 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ATPC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 83.32% and a negative net margin of 177.43%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

