Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.