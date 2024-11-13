Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CDW by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $187.73 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. CDW’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

