Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,762 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.76.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

