Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 12,958 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

