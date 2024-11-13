Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

