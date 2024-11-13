Aigen Investment Management LP Has $776,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 359.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

STNG opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

