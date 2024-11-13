Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About Algoma Steel Group

Further Reading

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

