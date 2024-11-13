Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
