Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Shares of ALNY opened at $268.95 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

