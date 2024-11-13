Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Altimmune Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,510.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altimmune by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Altimmune by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

