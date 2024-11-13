Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

