Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
