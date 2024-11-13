American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 611,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

