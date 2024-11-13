American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $4.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $107.73 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

