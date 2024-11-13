Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

